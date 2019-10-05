Home Nation

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party before polls

Tanwar said that Congress is going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction.

Published: 05th October 2019

Former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a blow to Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

Tanwar announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in which he said "Congress is going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction."

"I after several months of consideration tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party, which I nurtured from my sweat and blood. My fight is not personal but against the system which is destroying the grand old party," the letter said.

The reasons of his resignation are well known to all Congressmen, Tanwar said, adding that he has taken the decision after having long deliberations with party workers.

Tanwar has revolted against the party leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution for October 21 Haryana Assembly polls and had openly protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence here on Wednesday. He has been miffed with the party ever since he was removed as the Haryana Congress chief.

