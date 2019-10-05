Home Nation

Mamata adopts a hard line stance to counter BJP wave in Bengal puja

Mamata will be staying at her Kalighat residence for the next four days and shall monitor the law and order situation in the state.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned down the leave applications of all the ministers of her cabinet and directed them not to leave their constituencies during the festive days.

Only finance minister Amit Mitra was spared. Mamata will be staying at her Kalighat residence for the next four days and shall monitor the law and order situation in the state and will be functioning round-the-clock during the period of festivities. 

Mamata’s diktat to her ministers was said to be due to the BJP’s deep inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections and the saffron camp’s continuous attempts to participate in Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest festival.

The newly emerged opposition of the ruling party in the state has already set up 1,000 stalls in and around Kolkata to display and sell the party’s literature, a model that the Left had adopted decades ago to reach out to the masses.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh along with various other saffron party leaders inaugurated around 200 puja pandals across the state.

“The chief minister asked us not to leave our constituencies because of the BJP’s desperate attempts to replace us in the biggest festival. We have been asked to visit puja pandals in our areas extensively and interact with people irrespective of their caste, creed and groups,” said a minister in Mamata’s cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Puja Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp