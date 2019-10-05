Restrain & introspect: Congress tells sulking duo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday asked party leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar to restrain and maintain discipline after they cried foul over discrepancies in ticket distribution ahead of elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam have attacked their state leadership as some of their supporters were not given poll tickets. “Both leaders are advised to restrain themselves and this advice comes with a time stamp. Even if you are little annoyed or little upset that does not give the latitude to let your imagination run riot,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

Both the leaders have worked at preeminent positions in the party and need to introspect that if their actions are helping those that have harmed the nation, he asserted. “He has been the president of the Mumbai Congress, has been an MP and, therefore, I think it will be appropriate, if he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories for it serves nobody’s purpose at all,” Tewari said about Nirupam.

“Often it happens that when tickets are distributed, somebody we may recommend does not make the cut, but that does not give you the latitude to float these unnecessary conspiracy theories.” Meanwhile, Tanwar’s name was included in the list of party’s 40 star campaigners, including the three Gandhis and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.