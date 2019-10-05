Troops alert along LoC in wake of PoK march, no breach reported

By PTI

JAMMU: The Army on Friday said there were no reports of any attempt to breach the LoC or any Pakistan military-backed march by locals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the de-facto border on Friday.

The Army, however, is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and foil any such march along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials asserted.

"There was no reports of any violations or march towards LoC. Troops are alert and fully prepared for such an eventuality," an officer told PTI.

Troops were briefed about the situation in advance and were asked to be very vigilant, he said.

The march was being planned in protest against India's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Army officials had on Thursday said Pakistan's law enforcing agencies must ensure sanctity of the Line of Control.

Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army is using Kashmiris in PoK as cannon fodder and Indian security forces are ready to deal with any eventualities along the LoC.

Indian army is aware of the public utterances of Pakistani leaders aimed at instigating unarmed civilians, the sources said.

They said it was a known fact that the civilians are being sent on harm's way to create a humanitarian crisis to draw world attention.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy.

Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India also launched a diplomatic outreach to apprise major countries about its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.