Home Nation

Troops alert along LoC in wake of PoK march, no breach reported

The Army, however, is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and foil any such march along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials asserted.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Army on Friday said there were no reports of any attempt to breach the LoC or any Pakistan military-backed march by locals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the de-facto border on Friday.

The Army, however, is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and foil any such march along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials asserted.

"There was no reports of any violations or march towards LoC. Troops are alert and fully prepared for such an eventuality," an officer told PTI.

Troops were briefed about the situation in advance and were asked to be very vigilant, he said.

The march was being planned in protest against India's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Army officials had on Thursday said Pakistan's law enforcing agencies must ensure sanctity of the Line of Control.

Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army is using Kashmiris in PoK as cannon fodder and Indian security forces are ready to deal with any eventualities along the LoC.

Indian army is aware of the public utterances of Pakistani leaders aimed at instigating unarmed civilians, the sources said.

They said it was a known fact that the civilians are being sent on harm's way to create a humanitarian crisis to draw world attention.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy.

Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India also launched a diplomatic outreach to apprise major countries about its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Line of Control PoK Indian Army
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp