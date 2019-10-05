Home Nation

UP man who posted TikTok videos after committing triple murder kills self during escape bid

Ashwani Kumar alias ‘Jonny Dada’ had posted multiple text messages, photographs and TikTok videos saying he was harming people to avenge his insult at their hands.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

Image for representation

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the run after allegedly committing three murders in western UP district of Bijnor, a 33-year-old man shot himself dead while trying to escape the police net late on Friday night. Police sources said Ashwani Kumar alias ‘Jonny Dada’, who was absconding after the murders, had posted multiple text messages, photographs and TikTok videos saying he was harming people to avenge his insult at their hands.

According to police officials, some of his posts read: 'I will go for the kill if I am annoyed', 'My honour is more important to me than death,' among many others. ‘I am going to leave this life,’ another message read.

Kumar had allegedly shot dead Chandra Bhushan, the 24-year-old son of a local BJP leader Bhim Singh Kashyap and his 25-year-old cousin Krishna, after inviting them for a booze party in Bijnor’s Badhapur on September 26.

The police sources added that after two murders, the killer allegedly shot dead a former air hostess Nikita Sharma, 27, after barging into her house on September 30. Kumar was hiding in the forest area of Daulatabad ever since.

To trace the accused, the district police had taken assistance from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF). They had launched a massive combing operation in the forest area but failed to trace Kumar.

Bijnor’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjiv Tyagi, confirmed that Jonny Dada shot himself dead with a revolver he was carrying while travelling in the state-run bus to Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in an attempt to escape.

A team of district police personnel had been carrying out extensive checking of the roadways buses on the highway. During such a drive, the team intercepted a roadways bus on the highway in Badhapur area and spotted a suspicious person sitting on the front seat next to the driver around 12.45am on Saturday. As the suspicious person had covered his face, on being asked by the police team to uncover it, he took out a revolver and shot himself on his right temple before the cops could do anything, the SP added.

A senior police official claimed that Jonny Dada’s aggressive TikTok videos posted on Facebook under the name of Aditya Rajpoot had created terror among those familiar to him in Bijnor. The alleged killer had a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his capture. “Everybody who had even a small dispute with him was suspecting himself to his next target,” said the police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP crime Uttar Pradesh Crime UP Police TikTok Jonny Dada
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp