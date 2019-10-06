19 arrested after police smash alleged prostitution racket in Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Nineteen people, including nine women, were arrested during a raid by Indirapuram police on three 'spas' in connection with an alleged prostitution racket run from their premises.

Among the arrested was the woman kingpin of the racket, Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said.

All three centres were using Whatsapp for soliciting customers by sending photographs of the women, he said.

Following a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the three centres at Raj Hans Plaza shopping centre on Saturday night.

"Nine females and 10 males were found in compromising position. They have been arrested under human trafficking prevention Act," he said, adding police recovered 24 mobile phones, Rs 16,000 and contraceptives.

As per law, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the city was also present during raid.