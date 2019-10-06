BJP leader Baijayant Panda dismisses Chinese envoy to Pakistan's comment on Kashmir as not 'new'

Home Nation

Panda said that the most shocking thing is that Pakistan having invaded Kashmir and illegally occupied a portion and a part of that portion has been given to China.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday dismissed China's comments on Kashmir, saying the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is purely an "internal" matter of India and the Foreign Ministry is dealing with it accordingly.

"Chinese comments are not a new thing. The most shocking thing is that Pakistan having invaded Kashmir and illegally occupied a portion and a part of that portion has been given to China. We have a relationship with China as well, large border and shared interests in security issues. We have a mutual interest in trade and commerce," Panda told ANI.

"China earlier said that it will not interfere in the Kashmir issue. India has made it clear that Kashmir is our internal matter. Our Foreign Ministry is dealing with the issue. Between China and India, paths will be found to move forward. Little hiccups like this will be taken care of," said the BJP leader.

Panda's comments come in the wake of Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing reportedly said that Beijing will stand by Pakistan for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. In August this year, the Central government had abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking on the inclusion of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna's name on the National War Memorial, Panda said that it was long overdue and now the martyrs are being recognised. "It was long overdue. He was killed by a terrorist who wanted to divide Jammu and Kashmir and spread terror. And someone who has confessed it on the international TV," he said.

The BJP leader said: "It is also a message to how could we celebrate those murderers for so many years. How could we ignore an attack on our men in uniform? Martyrs are being recognised," he said. The IAF has approved the name of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed in 1990 by separatist Yasin Malik, to be included on the National War Memorial.

Baijayant Jay Panda Yao Jing Article 370 Kashmir clampdown India Pakistan tensions Kashmir issue China Pakistan ties
