Green crackers here, states Harsh Vardhan; not quite, say manufacturers

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that ‘green crackers’ -- which the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research had been working on for the last two years, since the Supreme Court imposed a ban on conventional firecrackers -- will be available in the market this year.

These crackers emit less light, sound, and, most importantly, particulate matter (PM). The cost, on the other hand, will remain almost same as regular crackers.

PM pollution, experts say, is 30 per cent less in these crackers.

However, back in Sivakasi, which manufactures and supplies 80 per cent of all firecrackers used in the country, the mood is grim.

Traders say that of about 1,070 manufacturers here, only about 350 have registered with CSIR, and are currently producing green crackers for the upcoming season.

“Of these 1,070 units, about 250 are small ones. Many of them are not even aware of the court verdict or the formula for green crackers,” says a manufacturer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.