Home Nation

Green crackers here, states Harsh Vardhan; not quite, say manufacturers

Traders say that of about 1,070 manufacturers here, only about 350 have registered with CSIR, and are currently producing green crackers for the upcoming season.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and between 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year and Christmas. (Photo | EPS)

A file image of a firecracker. (Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that ‘green crackers’ -- which the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research had been working on for the last two years, since the Supreme Court imposed a ban on conventional firecrackers -- will be available in the market this year. 

These crackers emit less light, sound, and, most importantly, particulate matter (PM). The cost, on the other hand, will remain almost same as regular crackers.

PM pollution, experts say, is 30 per cent less in these crackers.

However, back in Sivakasi, which manufactures and supplies 80 per cent of all firecrackers used in the country, the mood is grim.

Traders say that of about 1,070 manufacturers here, only about 350 have registered with CSIR, and are currently producing green crackers for the upcoming season. 

“Of these 1,070 units, about 250 are small ones. Many of them are not even aware of the court verdict or the formula for green crackers,” says a manufacturer, speaking on the condition of anonymity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan firecrackers Green crackers
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp