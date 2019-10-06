JeM terrorist arrested by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Police here arrested one terrorist affiliated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Sunday. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the apprehended terrorist on Sunday.
#Police in #Baramulla arrested one #active #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror #outfit #JeM. Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered. Investigation in progress. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 6, 2019
"Police in Baramulla arrested one active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered. Investigation in progress," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. Further details are awaited.