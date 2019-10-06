Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Brahmin outfit divided over BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's Kothrud candidature

Maharashtra BJP chief Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh on Saturday spoke in different voices over supporting senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21.

While a section of the Mahasangh, led by spokesperson Anand Dave, announced support for Patil following a meeting on Saturday, the outfit's president Govind Kulkarni said there was no official support for the Maharashtra minister.

"The letter issued by Dave (in support of Patil) is not the official stand of the outfit," Kulkarni said, adding that Dave had been removed as Mahasangh spokesperson.

He said the meeting between the Mahasangh and Patil over demands of the Brahmin community was "unsatisfactory".

"Medha Kulkarni was denied a ticket because she was Brahmin. Besides Kulkarni, two more Brahmin hopefuls did not get tickets and this has made the community angry," Kulkarni claimed.

The outfit has named Mayuresh Argade as its candidate and has asked Patil to withdraw his candidature, Kulkarni said.

TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh BJP Medha Kulkarni Anand Dave Govind Kulkarni Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls
