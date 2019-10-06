Home Nation

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron to be awarded unit citation

The award is slated to be received by commanding officer Group Captain Satish Pawar on October 8.

Published: 06th October 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman' 51 Squadron will be awarded unit citation by Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down their F-16 fighter aircraft on Feb 27, earlier this year.

During Pakistan's counter-attack on India in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

ALSO READ | Moustache changed, charisma same: Abhinandan Varthaman gets a new look

Abhinandan was grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which was shot down in the aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.

Abhinandan was released by the Pakistan government after pressure was exerted by India and the international community. He was also conferred with the third-highest wartime gallantry award, Vir Chakra on the 73rd Independence Day.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal's 601 Signal unit will also be awarded for their role in Balakot aerial strikes and foiling the aerial attack by Pakistan in February.

The number nine squadron, whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot aerial strikes on February 26 during 'Operation Bandar', will also be awarded.

