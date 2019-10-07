11-year-old activist Ridhima Pandey appeals to PM Modi to save Aarey forests

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: 11-year-old Ridhima Pandey, one among 16 children from around the world who joined Greta Thunberg in climate change campaign in United Nations, has now appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save Aarey forests in Mumbai.

"Here, I want to appeal our Prime Minister that if You are really concerned about environment, please stop the cutting of Aarey forest and immediately release those who were protesting," said Ridhima in a 43 second video.



Pained by the developments over Aarey forests and how the events have unfolded till date, she said in the video, "It is a very bad news that our government is cutting the Aarey forest in the name of development. I am not able to understand what is happening in India."

Pointing out the conflict on government's promises and deeds, the child activist added, "Because our Prime Minister has announced from the international platform that India is very much concerned about the environment. But on the other hand, his government is cutting the Aarey forest even after people in Mumbai are protesting against it."

Protests have broken in Mumbai over decision of cutting down trees of Aarey for metro line. Over 2500 trees were felled before Supreme Court stayed the felling on Monday.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the SC opposing the feeling of trees.

