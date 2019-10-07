Ajay Kumar Lallu replaces Raj Babbar as Uttar Pradesh Congress chief

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday night appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing Raj Babbar, party sources said.

Ajay is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

Congress appoints Ajay Kumar Lallu as the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, advisory council to the General Secretary and Working Group on Strategy & Planning also appointed. Aradhana Misra 'Mona' appointed as the leader of Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislative Party. pic.twitter.com/cumz2Sbw9D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2019

He is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the party's General Secretary (Incharge, Uttar Pradesh East).