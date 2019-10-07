Home Nation

Bihar to adopt 'climate-friendly' mode of agriculture as pilot project

The agriculture department, acting on CM Nitish Kumar’s idea, has come out with a comprehensive roadmap for starting ''Climate Friendly' mode of agriculture in eight districts of Bihar.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in agriculture, Bihar which is facing nature's fury every now and then, is all set to adopt the Climate-Friendly mode of agriculture as a pilot project.

The agriculture department, acting on CM Nitish Kumar’s idea, has come out with a comprehensive roadmap for starting ''Climate Friendly" (CF) mode of agriculture in eight districts of Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar toyed with the idea of starting "Climate-Friendly" mode of agriculture in 2018 while speaking at a function of the agriculture department.

Nitish Kumar had said "50 per cent of total standing crops are destroyed by nature fury like flood or drought or storm every year in Bihar."

"In such topographical conditions, the Climate-Friendly mode of agriculture would be highly suitable and beneficial to the farmers. The agriculture department ought to prepare a comprehensive road map on this", Kumar said a year ago during an agricultural function.

According to official sources, the department took a year for proper consultation and to study the feasibility. It has now come out with a roadmap. 

As a pilot basis, 40 villages from eight districts namely Madhubani, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Banka, Munger, Nawada, Gaya and others have been selected for the CF mode of agriculture. 

After successful implementation and orientation of this scheme in 8 districts in first phase, nine other districts would be covered in the state, following a well-researched crop cycle developed by experts of many agriculture institutions including Indian Agriculture Research Institute.

As per official figures, Rs 60.65 crore would be spent on this pilot project during the initial fiscal year of 2019-20 to 2023-24 .

The department has allotted Rs 13.93 crore for the first initial year to start the project. Altogether six types of crop cycles have been prepared for round the year climate-friendly crops.

"If this mode of agriculture is adopted in a full fledged way, the farmers would get an enhanced output of their crops from 5 ton per hectare to 12 ton per hectare”, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Agriculture Nitish Kumar Climate Friendly
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp