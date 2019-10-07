BJP MLA in soup for ‘plotting’ colleague’s defeat in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand BJP unit issued a show-cause notice to one of its MLAs on Sunday after audio went viral in which he is purportedly heard planning to ensure the defeat of a party candidate.

Last week, after 90 BJP members were expelled on charges of anti-party activities, an audio clip went viral in which party MLA from Raipur Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ is heard saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate instead of the party candidate in the panchayat elections.

BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said, “The notice has been issued to the MLA to explain... He was given three-day time to submit his reply.”

Considered to be a supporter of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Kau had switched to the BJP in March 2016 along with another eight Congress MLAs to the BJP. He had won the Assembly elections in 2017.

Responding to the allegations, Kau said, “This is a conspiracy against me and someone has produced doctored audio of mine.”

In July, Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, the BJP MLA from Khanpur, was expelled for his transgressions.