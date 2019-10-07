BJP's star campaigners to hold mega rallies ahead of Haryana elections

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With only two weeks to go for the Haryana assembly polls, a galaxy of stars starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, film filmstars-turned-Member of Parliaments Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jat leaders Satya Pal Singh and Bhupendra Singh will be campaigning for the BJP in the state over the next few days.

Modi will address four election rallies over two days in the run-up to the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14. On October 15, he will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar. The saffron party has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat from Dadri.

Apart from Modi, Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, BJP's working president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will also address election meetings in the run-up to the polls. On October 9, Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak and on October 14, he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon. While Nadda will address four rallies on October 11 in Sirsa and Gurgaon. On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address election meetings in the state.

In the list of 40 star campaigners for Haryana, the maximum number of leaders in the list are Jats. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, a Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh besides other Jat leaders such as MP from Bhagpat Satya Pal Singh and UP Minister Bhupendra Singh have been told to campaign in the state till the elections are over.

Besides Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari have been roped in for urban areas with Bhojpuri speaking people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Also, chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat are also in the list of star campaigners.

