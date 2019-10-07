Clampdown in Kashmir hits e-tendering for government projects: Sources

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The spontaneous shutdown and communication clampdown in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 has badly hit the e-tendering process for government projects, while the absence of non-local skilled and semi-skilled labourers has halted developmental work.

Official sources said a majority of the newly-approved projects in the Valley are pending for want of bidders, as the e-tendering of projects has been severely affected.

“We are getting a dismal response to the e-tendering of different projects, including developmental works, from bidders,” they said.

According to an official, due to communication clampdown, which includes suspension of mobile and internet services, the contractors are unable to apply for e-tendering.

Since the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, the Valley has been in shutdown mode in protest against the Centre’s move, while the authorities have enforced a communication clampdown in the interest of maintaining law and order.

Although landline phones were restored, mobile and internet services continue to remain suspended since August 5.