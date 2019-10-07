Home Nation

CM Yogi performs 'Kanya Pujan', says  govt will continue to ensure safety of women

According to an official statement, Adityanath mentioned about various steps being undertaken by the Central and the state governments for the welfare of women.

Published: 07th October 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath washes the feet of a young girl as part of 'Kanya Pujan' (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath temple here on the occasion of 'Mahanavmi' and conveyed that the state government would continue to ensure safety for women.

According to an official statement, Adityanath mentioned about various steps being undertaken by the Central and the state governments for the welfare of women.

The statement said, "'Kanya Pujan' has been a part of the tradition at Gorakshapeeth. As Gorakshapeethadhishwar, the Chief Minister performed all the traditions with full dedication."

"A huge 'Paraat' (large brass plate) was placed in front of the chief minister and he washed the feet of nine girls and also of 'Batuk Bhairav', on that 'Paraat'," the statement said.

Adityanath also applied tilak on the forehead of the children, gifted them each a Banarsi Chunri and performed Aarti amidst chanting of mantras. He also gave the girls 'Dakshina' and clothes, the statement said.

"Meenakshi Rai, Ragini Rai and Vijay Laxmi Aggarwal who were present at 'Kanya Bhoj' said that they were participating in the event for the second time" according to official statement.

"Maharajji loves us very much and he also gives us Dakshina and clothes. The children said that they feel very nice after meeting Maharajji," it said.

The statement further said, "The Chief Minister observes a 9-day fast on Navratri every year. He has been in Gorakhpur for the last three days and since then he has been worshiping Goddess Durga on the first floor of the 'math' and performing 'Hawan' as a part of a tradition."

"The Chief Minister will leave the first floor of the math and come down on Tuesday on the occasion of Dussehra. He will begin his day by performing a special puja of Nath Ji along with saints and priests at 9 am. He will leave for the Mansarovar temple to participate in 'Shobha Yatra' at 4 pm in his traditional costume," the statement said.

"After performing Puja there, he will also go to Ramlila Maidan near the temple for the 'tilak' of Lord Shri Ram. The event will conclude with 'Bhandara'," it added. 

