Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat facing CBI enquiry admitted in hospital

Harish Rawat was admitted to the Max hospital here in the wee hours, his chief spokesperson Surendra Kumar said.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun on Monday after he complained of chest pain.

The former union minister was brought in private hospital at around 5 am in the morning where a team of doctors attended him. According to the doctors, Harish Rawat was later stable. 

"The former CM is fine. It was just a minor problem. His reports have been analysed and there is no health issues with him," said Jasbeer Rawat, his close aide. 

The former Chief Minister is under CBI scanner for his alleged involvement in horse-trading, to save his government in March 2016. 

The next hearing of the case is due in Uttarakhand High Court.

Series of tests were conducted including blood sugar, blood pressure including many others to get a diagnosis of his health issues if any. 

