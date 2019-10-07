Home Nation

Kamal Nath government's move to hold indirect mayoral poll in MP hits a roadblock

Several representatives of the state government, including urban development and housing minister Jaivardhan Singh, have met the Governor for the passage of the ordinance.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government’s move to turn the mayoral polls in the state into an indirect election (where municipal councillors and not citizens elect the mayor) has hit a roadblock.

Ten days since the state cabinet cleared an ordinance to make the mayor’s elections an indirect election, the state’s Governor Lalji Tandon is yet to sign the ordinance.

According to informed sources within the state government, the Raj Bhawan has asked the Congress government to first address the objections raised against making the mayor’s elections indirect.

Importantly, an office-bearer of the All India Mayors Council and ex-MP minister Umashankar Gupta had recently met the Governor, submitting the Council’s objections to the move.

Several representatives of the state government, including urban development and housing minister Jaivardhan Singh, have met the Governor for the passage of the ordinance.

The Governor, though, has made it clear that consent to the ordinance won’t be given till memorandums against the government move are addressed.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha went on to tweet about the issue on Sunday.

“Honourable Governor, you’ve always been an able administrator. Under the Constitution, the Governor acts on the recommendations of the state cabinet, which is called Rajya Dharma. Please hear the opposition’s voice, but don’t withhold consent to the mayor election ordinance, else it will set a wrong precedent,” tweeted Tankha.

The BJP has been vehemently opposing the move to make the mayoral polls in 16 municipal corporations in the state indirect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress Madhya Pradesh Mayoral Poll
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp