Home Nation

Ladakh, terror likely to be on agenda at Modi-Xi Jinping meet in Mamallapuram

Foreign policy experts debate challenges facing India-China ties

Published: 07th October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second informal summit between leaders of China and India scheduled to take place in Mamallapuram from October 11 to 13, issues pertaining to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, infrastructure diplomacy, counter-terrorism and sustainable blue economy, could be discussed, feel experts on foreign policy and international affairs.

On Sunday, the Chennai Citizens Forum organised ‘Wuhan to Mamallapuram: India China Conclave 2019’, during which experts discussed the prospects and challenges of India-China relations and what was likely to be discussed by PM Modi and President Xi-Jinping. 

Political science expert Lawrence Prabhakar Williams said that India has to be strong in perception building and strategic communications during the summit.

“Any discussion on non-escalation of war in the border, is a win-win situation,’’ he said, adding talks on nuclear arsenal reduction and an understanding on outer space programmes need to be arrived at.

Seshadri Chari, an expert in foreign policy and RSS veteran, said the two countries were not in a race for supremacy or polarity.

"There has been a civilisational history in the past that has to be continued. We should work on long-term peace," he said.

The experts also argued about the importance of domination over the Indian Ocean, which is crucial for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinas Belt and Road Initiative Chennai Citizens Forum Modi Xi meeting opinions Xi Jinping India China ties Narendra Modi
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp