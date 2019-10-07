Ladakh, terror likely to be on agenda at Modi-Xi Jinping meet in Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second informal summit between leaders of China and India scheduled to take place in Mamallapuram from October 11 to 13, issues pertaining to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, infrastructure diplomacy, counter-terrorism and sustainable blue economy, could be discussed, feel experts on foreign policy and international affairs.

On Sunday, the Chennai Citizens Forum organised ‘Wuhan to Mamallapuram: India China Conclave 2019’, during which experts discussed the prospects and challenges of India-China relations and what was likely to be discussed by PM Modi and President Xi-Jinping.

Political science expert Lawrence Prabhakar Williams said that India has to be strong in perception building and strategic communications during the summit.

“Any discussion on non-escalation of war in the border, is a win-win situation,’’ he said, adding talks on nuclear arsenal reduction and an understanding on outer space programmes need to be arrived at.

Seshadri Chari, an expert in foreign policy and RSS veteran, said the two countries were not in a race for supremacy or polarity.

"There has been a civilisational history in the past that has to be continued. We should work on long-term peace," he said.

The experts also argued about the importance of domination over the Indian Ocean, which is crucial for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.