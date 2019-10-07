Home Nation

More women and fewer Muslims in October 21 polls in Maharashtra and Haryana

Parties are fielding more women candidates while the number of Muslims candidates has seen a fall, an analysis of candidates for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana has revealed.

Published: 07th October 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parties are fielding more women candidates while the number of Muslims candidates has seen a fall, an analysis of candidates for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana has revealed.

While the BJP fielded 10 women in 2014 in Haryana, it has fielded 11 women this time. The Congress has fielded nine women candidates in the state like it did in 2014. 

In terms of Muslim candidates, the BJP has gone with the lone candidate like it did in 2014, while the Congress has fielded two less Muslim candidates from the eight it fielded in the previous election.

“In today’s times, women candidates are being fielded to portray that the party is not discriminatory towards them. They want the people to believe that the party is empowering women,” a researcher at the Centre for Women Development Studies said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP and Shiv Sena combine has fielded 16 women candidates like it did in the 2014 elections. However, the two parties contested the last elections separately.

While the BJP has fielded 13 women this time, the Sena has fielded just three, four less than last time.

While the BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidate like last time, the Congress and Shiv Sena have fielded the exact same number of Muslim candidates as 2014, with nine and one respectively.

The NCP has given tickets to 2 Muslim candidates this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections BJP Congress
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp