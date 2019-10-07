More women and fewer Muslims in October 21 polls in Maharashtra and Haryana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parties are fielding more women candidates while the number of Muslims candidates has seen a fall, an analysis of candidates for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana has revealed.

While the BJP fielded 10 women in 2014 in Haryana, it has fielded 11 women this time. The Congress has fielded nine women candidates in the state like it did in 2014.

In terms of Muslim candidates, the BJP has gone with the lone candidate like it did in 2014, while the Congress has fielded two less Muslim candidates from the eight it fielded in the previous election.

“In today’s times, women candidates are being fielded to portray that the party is not discriminatory towards them. They want the people to believe that the party is empowering women,” a researcher at the Centre for Women Development Studies said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP and Shiv Sena combine has fielded 16 women candidates like it did in the 2014 elections. However, the two parties contested the last elections separately.

While the BJP has fielded 13 women this time, the Sena has fielded just three, four less than last time.

While the BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidate like last time, the Congress and Shiv Sena have fielded the exact same number of Muslim candidates as 2014, with nine and one respectively.

The NCP has given tickets to 2 Muslim candidates this time.