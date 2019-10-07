Home Nation

PDP defers meet with detained party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar

Sources within the party, however, said the visit has been deferred because of lack of unanimity on the composition of the delegation.

Published: 07th October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The PDP has deferred a scheduled meeting of its delegation with party president Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention in Srinagar, hours after announcing that a team of leaders would see her on Monday.

However, no reason was given for the development which came on a day when a 15-member delegation of the National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

"PDP Jammu has decided to defer the scheduled visit of its delegation to Srinagar to meet the party president Mehbooba tomorrow (Monday)," former PDP legislator and spokesperson Firdous Tak told PTI on Sunday night.

He, however, did not give any reason for the sudden decision which came barely hours after the party announced that the state administration has given permission to a delegation of the party from Jammu to meet the party president and former chief minister.

Sources within the party, however, said the visit has been deferred because of lack of unanimity on the composition of the delegation.

The visit has been deferred following the rift within the party over the composition of the delegation, they said.

Another PDP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party will meet shortly to decide the new schedule.

"The visit has only been deferred and not cancelled," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tak said the Peoples Democratic Party delegation will be led by General Secretary Ved Mahajan.

The visit, if materialised, would have been the first meeting of PDP leaders from Jammu province with Mufti who was detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Tak said the PDP had requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a party delegation from Jammu to meet Mufti and "we have been conveyed that the permission has been granted".

The PDP leaders met twice in the day after the restrictions were lifted on party leaders recently and had decided to approach the governor to seek permission to visit the detained leader, the spokesman said.

The NC delegation discussed developments in the state and upcoming local body polls during the separate meetings with the two leaders.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had given permission to the delegation to meet the leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mefbooba Mufti PDP Article 370
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp