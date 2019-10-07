Home Nation

PM Modi to address four rallies in run-up to Haryana assembly polls

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies over two days in the run-up to the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls.

He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14, the BJP said in a statement.

On October 15, he will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar, it said.

The BJP has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat from Dadri.

Apart from Modi, other top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, BJP's working president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will also address election meetings in the run-up to the polls.

On October 9, Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts.

On October 14, he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon, the statement said.

Nadda will address four rallies on October 11 in Sirsa and Gurgaon.

On the same day, Adityanath will also address election meetings in the state, it added.

The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing assembly.

It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21, while counting of votes will be held on October 24.

TAGS
PM Modi Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
