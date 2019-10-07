PMC bank case: ED conducts fresh searches in Alibaug

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted fresh searches at a posh bungalow located in Alibaug in Maharashtra in connection with the PMC bank money laundering case, officials said.

They said the 22-room bungalow is linked to HDIL promoters Wadhawan's and has been sealed by the agency after the raid.

The agency has also seized Rs 60 crore worth jewellery, a business jet, 15 cars, two fixed deposits worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 10 crore in connection with the investigation of the case.



ALSO READ | PMC scam points it's time to massively increase depositor insurance: Report

The searches were being conducted after a criminal compliant was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the central agency.

The Enforcement Directorate case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police.

The ED and the Mumbai Police case is against former bank management and promoters of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

Based on a complaint by an RBI-appointed administrator, the police complaint was filed earlier last week on charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against the officials.