Raipur diary: ‘Plog Run’ to raise plastic awareness

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

School kids’ ode to Bapu

Around 2,000 school children, aged between 8 and 12 years, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. At an event titled ‘Naman Bapu’ in Raipur, the tiny tots, dressed in Bapu’s trademark whites, spectacles and skull caps, entered the record books with a rally that culminated from Jai-Stambh Chowk and culminated at the historic Gandhi Maidan. The children also sported replicas of the Bapu’s walking stick as they walked the rally. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, too, joined the children during the march. “The aim was to carry forward the Bapu’s message of non-violence and brotherhood,” Faisal Rizvi, the organiser, said.

‘Plog Run’ to raise plastic awareness

Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) recently organised a ‘Plog Run’ in the capital to raise public awareness on the use of single-use plastic and solicit local support in converting Raipur into a clean and plastic-free zone. Mayor Pramod Dubey and RMC Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal sought to stress on the need for locals to embrace a healthy life and pick up good habits such as reducing plastic waste.

NSUI seeks revision of electoral rolls

Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has sought a revision of electoral rolls in the state, claiming there are lingering discrepancies even after a survey conducted by the state’s poll panel. A NSUI delegation, led by its national secretary Gulzeb Ahmed, met state election commissioner Thakur Ram Singh and handed a memorandum seeking a revision of the rolls. The delegation claimed the revised electoral rolls in the light of the survey conducted ahead of forthcoming municipal elections, still has several discrepancies and there’s a need to weed them out through effective verification and other measures.

Grand Ramlila wows Raipur

An age-old religious tradition was revived in Chhattisgarh through a three-day mega event in capital Raipur on the occasion of Navratri. A grand stage show on ‘Ramlila’ was organised by Hamar Ram Sanskriti Samiti. Also referred to as ‘Dakshin Kaushalya Pradesh’ in mythological texts, Chhattisgarh is also believed to be the maternal home of Lord Ram. “There’s enough evidence supporting the claim that Ram Van Gaman Path, where Lord Ram spent a long time during his 14-year exile, is right here in Chhattisgarh. However, the religious site wasn’t given much importance by the previous BJP government,” RP Singh, Congress leader and the coordinator of the Samiti, said. He said the state government will develop Mata Kaushalya temple and Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist destinations.