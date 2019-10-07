Home Nation

Rape case hearing against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal adjourned to October 21

The Supreme Court, while disposing his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

By IANS

PANAJI: The Additional District and Sessions court in Goa's Mapusa adjourned the rape trial against Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to October 21, after the victim could not attend the hearing on Monday.

Special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters that the Court had set October 21, 22, 23 as the dates for the trial during which the victim would be cross-examined by the Tejpal's defence team. The trial which began in September 2017, was delayed after Tejpal, appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him, by the Court.

The apex court, while disposing his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months. Tejpal is charged with several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexually assaulting the junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during the Tehelka magazine's event in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the IPC.

