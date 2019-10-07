Robbers loot Dehradun jewellery store, get away with items worth Rs 50 lakh

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A jewellery store was robbed by two armed robbers in Prem Nagar area of Dehradun on Monday.

This comes after police is yet to completely crack a high profile robbery which took place last month at the house of Abhimanyu Easwaran, whose father R P Easwaran, is the owner of Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in the city.

By estimates, items worth Rs 50 lakh were taken away by the robbers.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The case has been registered and teams have been formed to conduct raids and search operations at suspected locations. We are speaking to the shop owners also and examining the CCTV footage to get the accused."

The two bike-borne men in mask entered the shop in Prem Nagar at around 3.20 pm and fired shots.

The men warned everyone to stay where they were. One of them guarded the customers and the security guard, whose weapon they have already snatched.

The other man collected the jewellery items which were showcased and from the safe too.

After robbing the shop for over 40 minutes, the duo fled the spot.

The police was informed about the incident after which the officials rushed to the spot.