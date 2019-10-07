Home Nation

Roving lights sighted over CRPF camps in Chhattisgarh, Maoist drone suspected

The gleaming light was consistently seen going hither and thither, and later withdrawn abruptly but there was no accompanying sound as usually heard with drones in operation.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Roving lights in the airspace of a couple of highly secured base camps of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were sighted for the three consecutive nights leaving the security personnel clueless in the core Maoist-affected Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh, about 460 km south of Raipur.

Flying at a height of around 300 metres, the gleaming light was consistently seen going hither and thither, and later withdrawn abruptly but there was no accompanying sound as usually heard with drones in operation.

“Such sighting of lights (or suspected drone) during the night hours has never been reported earlier in and around the CRPF base camps across the Maoist-affected Bastar region. It was sighted for three days at around 7 PM. We have sent an alert to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB). Though it’s not yet confirmed, there remains a suspicion of these flying object might be Maoist drone. It was seen flying over the CRPF camps of Palodi and Kistagram separated by an aerial distance of 5 km. It’s under investigation”, the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra told this newspaper.

The Bastar police too confirmed of such shining lights being spotted over the CRPF base camps in the restricted areas.
“We are verifying and trying to find it out. There are speculations but no confirmation yet. If it’s true then it’s a matter of concern”, said Sunderraj P, deputy inspector general of police (Anti-Maoist Operation) when asked about the flickering lights and suspected drone over the prohibited CRPF camp.

The vigilance in the area has been substantially increased and the security personnel asked to remain on high alert, the officials in Bastar told the Express.

Unconfirmed reports cited that the villagers had earlier seen such wandering lights and objects but they apparently didn’t take it too seriously thinking they were operated by the forces.

Sukma continues to be among the seven worst strife-torn districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF camps drone sighting Chhattisgarh Sukma
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp