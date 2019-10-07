Home Nation

Saffron ploy fails: Trinamool ‘outmuscles’ BJP in puja inaugurations despite lure of Sunny, Gambhir

According to BJP sources, the party could not match the TMC in Kolkata because of its poor organisational strength compared to other parts of Bengal.

Published: 07th October 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja, Durga

An idol of goddess Durga at a community pandal. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP’s attempt to bring its star MPs during Durga Puja for gaining political mileage turned futile after the puja organisers, who wanted them in their pandals, went cold apparently due to pressure from the TMC. 

The saffron camp had planned to take ‘control’ of some of the Durga Pujas in Kolkata to challenge the TMC’s hegemony in organising Bengal’s biggest festival. Many organisers were keen on getting Gautam Gambhir due to his connection with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and actor Sunny Deol.

But, at least 40 puja organisers changed their decisions to rope in BJP stars at the last moment.

Even Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, who was scheduled to inaugurate four puja pandals on October 1, returned Delhi after visiting one pandal in Salt Lake.

Though the BJP’s state leaders and MPs inaugurated a few small-budget pujas in Kolkata, none of the big-ticket organisers finally dared to add saffron flavour in their pujas.

“In districts, our leaders inaugurated more than 200 pujas. But in Kolkata, the organisers who were interested to invite us changed their decision at the last moment. It is because of pressure by the ruling party,’’ claimed BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh.

According to BJP sources, the party could not match the TMC in Kolkata because of its poor organisational strength compared to other parts of Bengal.

“The ruling party has been controlling the festival ever since it came to power in 2011,” said a BJP insider. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Puja BJP Trinamool Sunny Deol Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp