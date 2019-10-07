Turncoats to tickets is the way in poll-bound haryana

Home Nation

The JJP, led by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) renegade Dushyant Chautala, has awarded tickets to 17 such turncoats, the highest.

Published: 07th October 2019 02:56 AM

EVM, Voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The phrase ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’, a mock reference to defections or the practice of shifting political loyalties, seems apt when used in the context of the impending Assembly elections in Haryana.

All political parties in the electoral race have recorded a significant spurt in defections from, rival camps ahead of polling.

The turncoats number a staggering 50 and have been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

A few, who couldn’t find suitors in rival camps, are contesting as independents.

In two to three days, before the date for filing nomination ended on Friday, the turncoats switched camps after being denied tickets by their parent parties.

The BJP ranks as a close second, with 15 such nominees and Congress brings up the rear with two nominees.

The 2014 Assembly elections, too, featured 61 turncoats. However, only 11 of them could win. The rest either finished second or third, dealing a blow to their parent parties.

The BJP benefitted the most from the turncoats, as seven of them won. Only two of INLD and a lone turncoat nominee of the Congress could win.

Political experts said while not all of these turncoats don’t come with a guarantee that they will finish on the winning side, they can do enough to spoil the party for other candidates.

