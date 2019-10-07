Two Bihar cops dismissed from service for consuming alcohol

By PTI

DARBHANGA: Two police personnel here have been dismissed from service as they were found guilty of consuming alcohol, in violation of the state's prohibition law, a top official said on Monday.

According to IG, Mithila Range, Pankaj Darad, the two personnel - Umesh Singh and Satish Kumar - who were posted as jamadars at Laheria Sarai and Biraul police stations of the district, have been sent to jail.

"In a video that went viral on the social media, Kumar was seen dancing under the influence of alcohol at a function organized last year on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

"Singh, on the other hand, was caught drinking on the premises of a government school along with its principal, the manager and a Class IV employee," he said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

"Both Singh and Kumar were booked for flouting the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol and sent to jail. Their services have been terminated," Darad added.