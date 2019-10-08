47-year-old woman robbed, killed in her home in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old woman was found killed inside her shanty in the western suburb of Malad here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Kanchan Pramod Gupta, was strangled to death with her dupatta (stole), and Rs 1 lakh in cash and some jewellery were found missing from her house in New Collector Compound, they said.

According to the police, the victim was living with her son, who had gone out with his friends on Monday night.

When he returned home the next morning, he found his mother lying dead.

He immediately alerted the police, who took her body to the nearest civic hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.