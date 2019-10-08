Home Nation

87th IAF Day: Squadrons which participated in Balakot air strike awarded citations

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in February.

Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrates 87th anniversary on Air Force Day 2019 at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. | (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

HINDON: Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th IAF Day.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and fighter pilots, who were a part of the Balakot operation, participated in the flypast.

Varthaman downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held captive for three days.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

