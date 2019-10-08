Anti-militancy operation in Gangabal forest area called off after no fresh contacts with terrorists

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Security forces on Monday called off the 11-day-long anti-militancy operation in Gangabal forest area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after no fresh contact was established with militants.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told this newspaper that the search operation was officially called off today after no fresh contact was established with the militants.

The police, CRPF and army men had launched a search operation in dense forests of Trumkhal in Gangabal area of Ganderbal on September 27 and intercepted a group of freshly infiltrated militants.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight in the first day of the operation.

Poswal said two unidentified militants were killed and security forces conducted search operation for 11 days to hunt the militants, who might have escaped from the area during the gunfight.

In view of difficult terrain, the highly trained para-commandos were pressed into service to assist troops during the search operation.