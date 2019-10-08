Home Nation

Article 370 repeal will come to fruition when Kashmiri Pandits return: Mohan ​Bhagwat

Bhagwat said there is also a need to restore the rights of residents which were denied to them.

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and said the effort will come to fruition when justice denied under its influence is restored and Kashmiri Pandits are brought back and rehabilitated.

In his address at the Vijayadashami function of RSS, Bhagwat said the move of the BJP-led regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfill expectations and respect people's sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country.

He said the repeal of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been on the agenda of the ruling party. The Article was repealed in August this year almost two months after the BJP-led coalition returned to power at the Centre with a greater majority.

"But this time by skilfully garnering the support of other parties in both Houses, with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment, the work was accomplished, for which the members of the ruling party, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve congratulations," he said.

"This effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored, injustices occurred are brought to an end. It will happen when our Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu," he added.

Bhagwat said there is also a need to restore the rights of residents which were denied to them.

"Many a right of residents of Kashmir which were denied to them so far will be restored, and false fears instilled in the minds of brothers of the Valley that there is a threat to their property and jobs due to the nullification of Article 370, will be removed and having done away with those fears, they will be able to perform their duties towards the country's development with brotherly affinity and concord with the people of rest of Bharat," he said. 

