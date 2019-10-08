Home Nation

Coming together of Congress-NCP inevitable: Sushil Kumar Shinde

'Both the parties are now tired and their coming together is inevitable,' Shinde has said while addressing party workers at a public function in Solapur.

Published: 08th October 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde. (

Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde. ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde has indicated merger of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“Both the parties are now tired and their coming together is inevitable,” Shinde has said while addressing party workers at a public function in Solapur.

“Congress and NCP are likely come together in future. Sharad Pawar and I have only eight-month of difference in our age. As political workers we are children of a same mother. Both of us feel sorry for whatever has happened. But, owing to his nature, he never speaks about it. But, I’m sure when the time comes, he shall certainly speak out,” Shinde said.

A veteran in Maharashtra politics, Shinde’s statement has led to speculations about merger of the Congress and the NCP. When asked to comment about it, spokesperson from both the parties opined that looking at the sorry state of affairs both the parties should cooperate each other more closely.

“Country is passing through a dictatorial like rule at present. Both the parties need to come closer to fight out the current rule,” said NCP’s Jitendra Awhad.

However, while commenting on the issue of merger he said, “Sharad Pawar and Sushilkumar Shinde are right people to take decision about it. It won’t be right for me to comment about it.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Sushilkumar Shinde’s comment is his personal opinion. But, there is no doubt that to change the prevailing political environment in the country both the parties need to come and work together more closely.”

