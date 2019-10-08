Home Nation

Congress attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over statements on lynchings, economy

Those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement here.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Tuesday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had nothing do with lynchings and there was no economic slowdown in the country.

Those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement here.

ALSO READ | No recession, no need for too much discussion: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on economic slowdown

"It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour," Sawant said.

"Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar," the Congress leader alleged.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context.

The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed.

Bhagwat also said that there was no recession as the country's economy was growing at the rate of five per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS mob lynching RSS ideology
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp