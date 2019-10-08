Home Nation

Ensure strict implementation on ban of import of e-cigarettes: Revenue department asks customs officials

The ban on the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of e-cigarettes has been imposed through an ordinance.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

E-cigarettes

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The revenue department has asked customs officials to ensure strict implementation of the prohibition on import of e-cigarettes after the country banned production, import and sale of these electronic devices and similar products citing health risk to people, especially youth.

E-cigarettes are technically called the ENDS (Electronic nicotine delivery systems).

The commerce ministry has already issued notifications to prohibit import and export of e-cigarettes or any parts or components like refill pods, atomisers and cartridges.

ALSO READ: E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication, says PM Modi

In a recent circular to senior officials of the customs department, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked them to ensure "strict implementation" of the notifications of the commerce ministry "so that any attempts of import/export of such goods can be effectively prevented".

The ban on the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of e-cigarettes has been imposed through an ordinance.

Many science journals have already said nearly three million people in the US are regular users of e-cigarettes and in a matter of four to five years, between 2011 and 2015-16, there has been over 900 per cent growth in e-cigarettes in the US, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while announcing the government's decision to ban ENDS last month.

ALSO READ: Beware! Flavoured e-cigarettes can worsen asthma

She said that e-cigarettes, which unfortunately was promoted in the country initially as a way of quitting smoking, are becoming a "style statement".

"It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured in India yet. They come in over 150 flavours. But the smoke exhaled by e-cigarettes users contains very high level of residual nicotine which affects passive smokers badly. The impact of e-cigarettes...has already caused a lot of concern in the US and many western countries," she said.

According to an official statement also said unlike the tried and tested nicotine and non-nicotine pharmacotherapies that are known to help people quit tobacco use, the WHO does not endorse e-cigarettes as cessation aids.

Apart from nicotine, e-cigarettes may also be used for delivery of other psychoactive substances, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E cigarettes
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp