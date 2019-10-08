Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah demands release of all detainees for political process to begin in J&K

A 15-member NC delegation were on Sunday allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah for the first time since their detention.

Published: 08th October 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded the unconditional release of all those detained or arrested in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 for any political process to begin in the state, the party said on Monday, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention.

An NC spokesman said the party president also told the delegation that the people of the state have voiced their disapproval over the revocation of the special status and bifurcation of the state by protesting in a peaceful manner and the party cannot ignore these sentiments.

A 15-member NC delegation were on Sunday allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah for the first time since their detention.

"It was made very clear to the visiting party delegation by the incarcerated leaders that no political process can take place until and unless certain actions are undertaken by the government of India straightaway," the spokesman said.

Block Development Council (BDC) elections in the state are scheduled for October 24 and the NC has maintained that it will not be able to take part in the exercise if its leaders are kept in detention.

Among the demands put forth by the NC leaders is release of all political detainees, traders, civil society members that have been arrested on "false grounds", the spokesman said.

They also demanded the release of all students and children that have been arrested and put under detention in various jails or police stations, he said.

The spokesman claimed that there was an attempt to downplay the situation in the state by "suggesting that only violence would be indicative of public resentment".

"People have rejected the abridgement of their rights following the unilateral abrogation of Article 370. It is indeed high time for GOI to restore the dignity of the people by undoing the steps that were taken on the 5th and 6th August," he said.

He said the NC leaders are of the firm belief that the party cannot overlook and ignore the public sentiment.

While Omar Abdullah has been kept in detention at Hari Niwas Palace, Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah National Conference Article 370
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp