India's tallest Ravana effigy measuring 221 feet burnt in Chandigarh

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: On the occasion of Dussehra, a Ravana effigy measuring 221 feet in height was set ablaze here on Tuesday.

Organisers claimed that it is India's tallest Ravana effigy.

Thousands of people, including elders, women and children thronged to the Gadda ground EWS Colony, Dhanas to participate in the 'Vijaydashami' celebration.

The effigy was built within a span of 6 months with the help of 40 workers.

The day is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour throughout the country in different ways but burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks remains the most prominent form of celebration in the northern part of the country.

In South India, Mysore's Dussehra is known for its grandeur, where thousands throng the city palace to witness the procession and take part in festivities.