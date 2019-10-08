Home Nation

PM Modi to address four rallies in poll-bound Haryana: Narendra Singh Tomar

Published: 08th October 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The campaigning in Haryana will gain momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address four rallies across the state, starting from Ballabhgarh on October 14, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Tomar, who is also the party's election in-charge for the state, said the BJP will win 75 seats and return to power in the state for a second consecutive term.

The state will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

The campaigning will gain momentum in the coming days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is BJP's star campaigner, will address four rallies across the state.

ALSO READ: Outgoing Haryana Assembly passes 170 out of 174 Bills, says ADR report

Modi will address his first rally at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14, Tomar said.

"We will win 75 seats in Haryana. Have faith in our target. During general elections, we had said we will cross 300 seats and we did so," Tomar told reporters.

The mood is in favour of the saffron party in the state because of several reasons including transparent administration, a strong central government and better implementation of the schemes, he said.

Noting that Haryana was known for corruption, he said after many years, there is a transparent BJP government in the state with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking several measures to bring in transparency.

"Khattar has taken several steps to curb corruption. The filling up of teachers' post in a transparent manner and without taking any bribes -- has created a massive impact on the peoples mind," Tomar said.

The Union Minister also mentioned that farmers are benefiting from various central schemes including Rs 6,000 annual income support under the central scheme PM-KISAN.

Since Haryana contributes significantly to the armed forces, people have welcomed the central government's decision of abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

In the last assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats with 33.2 per cent vote share.

TAGS
Haryana polls Haryana Assembly elections Narendra Singh Tomar
