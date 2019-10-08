Uttarakhand BJP expels four more members over anti-party activities bringing party strength to 94

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP ) expelled four members of the party over anti-party activities. This comes after the party has expelled 90 of its members and served notice to a sitting MLA.

The letter of expulsion was issued by Rajendra Bhandari, general secretary of state BJP on the instructions of state BJP president Ajay Bhatt.

"Four members have expelled from the party after we got reports of anti-party activities by district units. Two are from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar district. The party is committed to its principles and will not tolerate any violation," said Bhandari.

The expelled members include Maya Pant, Udham Singh Nagar district women's cell chief of the party, Uma Dabral, a member from US Nagar district while Gobind Singh Jinyal and Harish Bhandari from Dehradun.

The party has shown strict stance over any indiscipline or insubordination over distribution of tickets in ongoing panchayat elections in the hill state.

Earlier, this month, after 90 members of the party were expelled on charges of anti-party activities, an audio went viral in which party MLA from Raipur assembly constituency Umesh Sharma 'Kau' is heard saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate instead of the party candidate in upcoming panchayat elections.

The state BJP unit issued 'show cause' notice to the legislator on Sunday to which he was granted three days time to file reply. The deadline bis on October 9.

In July, this year, the party had expelled Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', party MLA from Khanpur state assembly seat from Haridwar, after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his video dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.