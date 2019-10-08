‘Wahhabism responsible for J&K unrest’: Former Srinagar-based Chinar corps commander

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The current unrest in Jammu and Kashmir is caused by Wahhabism imported from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, said former Srinagar-based Chinar corps commander, lieutenant general Syed Ata Hasain.

Hasnain said an important aspect of the Kashmir conflict was religion and introduction of radicalism to create linkages between the Kashmiri population and the Pakistani population.

“Wahabbism has not been understood by the Indian nation, nor by the armed forces. The manner in which Wahabbiyat was introduced in Kashmir... the manner in which mosques changed hands in 10-15 years (referring to the early 90s when militancy was at its height) from the local Sufi maulvis to the ones who came from central India — Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh,” Hasnain said.

Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of the erstwhile maharaja of Kashmir Gulab Singh, and a Congress leader, agreed with Hasnain’s views, that Wahabbism had caused a lot of damage to the atmosphere in the Valley.

“Wahabbism has devastated not just Kashmir but parts of Laddakh and Jammu province, too” Singh said.

Hasnain also praised J&K Police for doing a good job in managing the situation. Adding the virus of separatism never hit the state police.

“Even when Jammu and Kashmir police was under state government, most of the directions as far as police was concerned came from Delhi. I don’t think much of that will change. It will be a continuity now that the J&K police will report to the Home Ministry after becoming a UT”

Hasnanin and Singh were speaking at the book launch of Iqbal Chand Malhotra’s and Maroof Raza’s new book ‘Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified.’

The book was launched by former J&K Governor NN Vohra.