With over 3 lakh devotees, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine records highest number of pilgrims this Navratri

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: Over 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine here in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district during the just concluded Sharda Navratra, recording the highest number of pilgrims from September 29 to October 7.

According to the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh, "A record 3,64,643 number of pilgrims visited the shrine during the nine-day festival which hogged the limelight this year due to the nearly constructed golden cave entrance, langar and presence of reputed singers for reciting bhajans during the aarti."

The previous figures of passengers visiting the shrine are 3.18 lakh in 2018, 3.03 lakh in 2017, 3.50 lakh in 2016, 2.76 lakh in 2015 and 2 lakh in 2014.

During the Navratra, 51,225 pilgrims availed the langar service being run by the board.

Around 55,477 used the services of pony, pithu and palki to reach the cave.

While 71,000 pilgrims availed the cable car facility from Bhawan to Bhairon and back, as many as 16,000 pilgrims used the battery car service between Ardhkumari and holy cave.

Singh said that 5,260 pilgrims obtained the helicopter service to reach the shrine.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam, Sufi singer-BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, Gurdas Mann, Kavita Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula and Lakhwinder Wadali has performed at the shrine.

Navratri marks Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies the victory of good over evil. The tenth day of the Navratri festival is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

