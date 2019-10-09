Ex-MP Minister and Congress MLA’s son booked for attempted killing of two Rajasthan constables

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time sitting Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana’s son Banku alias Kaptan Singh Kansana and 13 others have been booked for the alleged kidnapping and attempted killing of two Rajasthan police constables on Rajasthan-MP border on Monday-Tuesday intervening night.

The two Rajasthan police constables identified as Hariom and Vijay Pal (who were posted at a police station in Dholpur district of Rajasthan) were on patrolling duty on Monday-Tuesday intervening night near the bridge over the Chambal river which divides Morena district of MP and Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

Suddenly an SUV stopped near the two constables who were riding a motorcycle and before the cops could understand anything, both of them were kidnapped in the SUV by the armed men and taken into MP’s territory at a desolate place behind an old temple.

The two constables alleged in the complaint that the armed men numbering around 10-15 spoke to the Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana’s son Banku over the phone, who instructed them to first badly beat the cops, take away their motorbike and other belongings and then take them to him in Gwalior.

The two cops were subsequently assaulted with rods and leather belts by the armed men who also opened fire from country-made pistols in the air to terrorise the duo.

Armed men also looted cash, mobile phones, ATM cards and other valuables from the two cops before dumping them in critical condition in the jungles near the Chambal river.

Acting into the complaint by the two cops, a case has been registered against 14 persons, including Banku Kansana alias Kaptan Singh under various IPC sections, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and investigations are underway, Dholpur district police superintendent Mridul Kachawa told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time that sons of the four-time Congress MLA from Sumauli seat of Morena district Aidal Singh Kansana have been in news for wrong reasons.

In February 2019, Kansana’s younger son Rahul was also booked for firing at and beating the staff at Chhonda toll booth in Morena district.

Two days after the case was lodged, the SP of Morena district Riyaz Iqbal was transferred by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Meanwhile, Kansana’s elder son Banku claimed he wasn’t in any way involved in the attack on the two Rajasthan cops on Monday-Tuesday intervening night. “The Rajasthan police can check the CDR of my phone, I was present at the time of the alleged incident in Gwalior, I’m in no way connected with the incident,” Banku Kansana claimed.

His father Aidal Singh Kansana, who was a minister in the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government around 16 years back, said, “my son is being framed up by Rajasthan police in false case. I’ll shortly talk to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot into the matter.”

Sources in Dholpur police in Rajasthan confided that the men who attacked the two cops were involved in illegal sand mining from Chambal river and assaulted the two constables who were patrolling to check illegal sand mining on MP-Rajasthan border.

Such developments lend credence to MP Minister for Cooperatives, Dr Govind Singh’s claims a few weeks ago about rampant mining continuing in Gwalior-Chambal region of MP with the help of nexus with local police.