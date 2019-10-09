Home Nation

Modi-Xi summit in Tamil Nadu has raised stature of state in global arena: CM Palaniswami

Extending a warm welcome to the two leaders, he recalled the Chinese connection to the host town of Mamallapuram and said it was the right choice for the rendezvous of the two leaders.

Published: 09th October 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President in the state on October 11 and 12 was a matter of 'pride' and has raised its stature in the global arena.

Extending a warm welcome to the two leaders, he recalled the Chinese connection to the host town of Mamallapuram and said it was the right choice for the rendezvous of the two leaders.

The earlier informal summit was held in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

The meeting of the two leaders in the state to discuss on "improving cordial Indo-China ties" was a 'pride' for Tamil Nadu and has raised its stature in the global arena, he said.

Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Mamallapuram for the meet.

"I welcome both these world leaders on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the state government," Palaniswami said in an official statement.

He recalled the historical fact that China and Tamil Nadu shared trade and cultural ties centuries ago, even as Chinese emissary Yuan Suang had visited the Pallavas, whose port city was Mamallapuram.

"It is appropriate to have chosen Mamallapuram" for the Modi-Xi informal meet, he said.

Besides maritime trade with China from Mamallapuram, trade ties with India's eastern neighbour had flourished during the Chola rule also, which was a matter of pride for Tamils, the Chief Minister said.

"The two leaders' meeting being held in the UNESCO world heritage centre of Mamallapuram is an extension of ancient history.

The visit of the Chinese President is a historic event not just for Tamil Nadu, but all of India," he added.

Palaniswami recalled that former Chinese Prime Minister, the late Zhou Enlai, had visited Kuzhippanthandalam near Mamallapuram in 1956.

He exhorted the people of the state to wholeheartedly welcome the two leaders for the summit, one of the rare high-profile events being held in the state in recent years.

Xi will be here on October 11 and 12 for his second informal summit with Modi.

The External Affairs Ministry had said the meet will provide an opportunity for Modi and Xi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and exchange views on deepening bilateral development partnership.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Xi summit Tamil Nadu Mahabalipuram Edappadi K Palaniswami Mamallapuram
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp