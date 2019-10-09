Home Nation

Some UN agency personnel in India able to operate in Kashmir: UN spokesperson

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Tourists in Shikaras, a traditional gondola, cross the Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar. | (File | AP)

In this Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Tourists in Shikaras, a traditional gondola, cross the Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar. | (File | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that some of the UN agency personnel in India are able to operate in Kashmir.

"We're obviously concerned and continue to be concerned about the situation in Kashmir. My understanding is that some of our humanitarian our UN agency colleagues in India are able to operate there," a spokesperson for the UN Chief, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

He said that he will need to get more information on this.

Dujarric was asked about a New York Times report that had said people in Kashmir are unable to get medical help due to the communication blackout there and what is the United Nations doing to help the people in need.

Strict restrictions were first imposed across Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stéphane Dujarric Antonio Guterres United Nations Article 370 Kashmir Security Situation
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp