Two killed, two injured in explosion while making fireworks in West Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed and two injured in an explosion while they were manufacturing fireworks in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The four persons all residents of Asurali village were manufacturing fireworks in a club room in Diamond Harbour area on Monday to use them during Dussera celebrations when it exploded, the officer said.

"They were manufacturing the fireworks for their own use when the explosive caught fire and went off. The four were taken to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed while two others are still fighting for their lives. We are investigating into the matter," the officer of Diamond Harbour police said.