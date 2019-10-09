Home Nation

Urgent need for self-introspection in Congress, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia, who was among the big Congress leaders who lost the 2019 summer general elections, said it is necessary to assess the present situation of the grand old party.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:50 PM

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid reportedly said that the party may not win the upcoming assembly elections, another ex-union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that there was a need for urgent self-introspection in the grand old party.

Talking to journalists in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Scindia, who was among the big Congress leaders who lost the 2019 summer general elections, said “it’s necessary to assess the present situation for taking the party ahead. But for that to happen, there is an urgent need for Atma-avlokan (self-introspection) first in the Congress party.”

He, however, refused to comment on Salman Khurshid’s reported statements. “You know well that I’m not in the habit of commenting on someone else’s statements.”

Earlier, on Monday, Khurshid had reportedly said without taking Rahul Gandhi’s name, “We haven't really got together to analyze why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away," Khurshid said, adding that Rahul Gandhi still retains the allegiance of the party.

"It's kind of left a vacuum," Khurshid said. "Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn't so."

